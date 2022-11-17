Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.99. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $41.82.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $54,411,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $23,738,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $21,982,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 635.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 411,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $8,362,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

