Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 15,872 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 708,934 shares.The stock last traded at $68.29 and had previously closed at $68.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.41.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average is $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 4.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 5.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $2,339,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 124.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

