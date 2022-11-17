AIA Group Ltd Buys 6,802 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 9th. UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.61. 50,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,668,078. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.