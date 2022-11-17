AIA Group Ltd Decreases Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $74,844.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,748 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $264,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,901,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,428,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,253 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $74,844.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,589 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

DNLI stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,638. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $50.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.51.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

