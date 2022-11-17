AIA Group Ltd Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,435 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 4,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 16,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.9% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 21,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.9% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.2 %

AMD stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.60. 623,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,669,224. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.23 and a 200-day moving average of $82.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

