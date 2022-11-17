AIA Group Ltd Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AIA Group Ltd cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 127.4% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $272.11. 12,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,909. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.39. The company has a market cap of $199.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

