AIA Group Ltd Has $995,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $4.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $378.00. 33,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,275. The business’s 50 day moving average is $328.28 and its 200 day moving average is $320.60. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $412.66. The company has a market capitalization of $128.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 56,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $1,463,010.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,569,924.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 56,248 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $1,463,010.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 291,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,569,924.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,008,172 shares of company stock worth $30,816,495. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

