AIA Group Ltd Lowers Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,565 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 4.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 21.1% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 0.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink raised Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.38.

Illumina Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

ILMN stock traded down $5.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,319. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $428.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.58.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

