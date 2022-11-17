AIA Group Ltd Lowers Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,895,953,000 after buying an additional 38,739 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Waters by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,006,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $312,308,000 after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.63.

Waters Stock Down 2.9 %

Waters Profile

NYSE:WAT traded down $9.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $320.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,668. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.89. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $375.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.40.

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.