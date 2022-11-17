AIA Group Ltd Purchases New Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZION. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 210.3% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 13,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,857. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.69. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,884.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $789,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

