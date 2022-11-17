AIA Group Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 978.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 125.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 379.0% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 5,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMG traded down $16.93 on Thursday, reaching $1,509.62. 476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,272. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,543.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,464.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,839.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

