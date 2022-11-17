AIA Group Ltd Sells 10,689 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,689 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd owned 0.06% of Upwork worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Upwork by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 43.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,247 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Upwork by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Upwork by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Upwork by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upwork stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,507. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.58. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 71,753 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $991,626.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,386.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 71,753 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $991,626.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,386.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,050 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $487,480.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,206,097.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,159. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

