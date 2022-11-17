AIA Group Ltd Sells 5,506 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 23.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 7.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 417,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,410,000 after purchasing an additional 30,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% during the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 103,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on PACCAR to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

PACCAR Stock Down 1.5 %

PACCAR stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.86. The stock had a trading volume of 21,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,206. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.90. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $104.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Insider Activity

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,845.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381 over the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.