Aion One Day Volume Reaches $603,716.57 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $13.85 million and approximately $603,716.57 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00119284 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00237745 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00060753 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00037522 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

