Aion Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.93 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $14.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00117266 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00233220 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00059544 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036634 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.