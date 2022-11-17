Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Shares Purchased by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Air T were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRT traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553. The company has a market cap of $61.68 million, a P/E ratio of 153.23 and a beta of 1.23. Air T, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.00.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $30,860.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,763. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at $142,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,860.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,146 shares in the company, valued at $203,763. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,293 shares of company stock valued at $123,181. Corporate insiders own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Air T in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

