Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.12.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $104.43 on Thursday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $125,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $313,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,192,509.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $125,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 832,392 shares of company stock valued at $94,246,752 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.