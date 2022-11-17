Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 181.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Airbnb from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb Stock Down 2.4 %

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $558,476.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,606,541.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $558,476.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,606,541.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $263,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,360.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 832,392 shares of company stock worth $94,246,752. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $104.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.80 and its 200-day moving average is $111.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.