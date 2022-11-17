Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,497,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,923,000 after purchasing an additional 776,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,964,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,713,000 after purchasing an additional 176,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.2 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,668,078. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

