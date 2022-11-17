Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,191,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,562,000 after purchasing an additional 191,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,152,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 121,911 shares during the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 2,146,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,066,000 after acquiring an additional 940,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,457,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,979,000 after acquiring an additional 102,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,455,000 after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $575,462.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,064.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSH. Cowen raised their price target on Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

NYSE VSH traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $22.09. 1,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.31. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $22.71.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $924.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.10 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.26%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

