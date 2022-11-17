Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 13.8% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.55. 20,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,061,883. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.90 and its 200 day moving average is $145.76. The stock has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $231.50.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

