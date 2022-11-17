Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 28.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after purchasing an additional 34,090 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 108.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 18.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Performance

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $144.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,427. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.49, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.