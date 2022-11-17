Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Makes New $146,000 Investment in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Loews by 12.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 933,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,535,000 after buying an additional 102,700 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 0.6% during the second quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 648,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,446,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Loews by 34.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,768,000 after purchasing an additional 165,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 618,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,654,000 after purchasing an additional 27,575 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE L traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.51. 1,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,961. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average of $57.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Loews’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity at Loews

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 76,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,021,214.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243,806,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,851,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

