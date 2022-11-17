Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Makes New $170,000 Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 144,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,872,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.70.

Cintas Trading Down 1.2 %

CTAS traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $440.52. 618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,055. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $409.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.43. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

