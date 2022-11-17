Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,083 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,592,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,553,000 after acquiring an additional 80,265 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.69.

Shares of PSX traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $106.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,082. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.98 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

