Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 493,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,653,000 after purchasing an additional 24,363 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 16,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 24,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.5 %

BDX traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $220.87. 2,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,923. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.91.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

