Alan Yu Acquires 2,300 Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) CEO Alan Yu bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $31,855.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,364,798 shares in the company, valued at $102,002,452.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
KRT opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $264.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.32.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 2.63%.
Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Karat Packaging from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
