Alan Yu Acquires 2,300 Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) CEO Alan Yu bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $31,855.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,364,798 shares in the company, valued at $102,002,452.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karat Packaging Price Performance

KRT opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $264.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Karat Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 2.63%.

Institutional Trading of Karat Packaging

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRT. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 369.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 558,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 439,575 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 450,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Karat Packaging by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 404,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Karat Packaging by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Karat Packaging by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 109,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 33,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Karat Packaging from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

