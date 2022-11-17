Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $104.91

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.91 and last traded at $104.91, with a volume of 1522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.13.

AIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 486.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

