Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Short Interest Update

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Aleafia Health Price Performance
ALEAF stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Aleafia Health has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.14.
Aleafia Health Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Aleafia Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aleafia Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.