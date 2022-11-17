Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.53

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$8.53 and last traded at C$8.60, with a volume of 28393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.74.

ASTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$10.75 to C$10.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$15.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$891.08 million and a P/E ratio of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is 2.88%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

