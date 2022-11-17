Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $8.81. Alight shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 8,719 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Richard N. Massey bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,193,195 shares in the company, valued at $10,022,838. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alight in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alight to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Alight Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Alight had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alight during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Alight by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alight

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Further Reading

