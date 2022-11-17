Allan E. Kamensky Sells 663 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at $222,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average is $39.71. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 52,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

