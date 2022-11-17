ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the October 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

NYSE ALE traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.07. 5,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.41. ALLETE has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $68.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 7.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ALLETE by 8.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

