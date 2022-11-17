Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Short Interest Down 12.6% in October

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,800 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the October 15th total of 228,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Alpha Tau Medical Trading Down 5.5 %
DRTS stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.97. 61,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,658. Alpha Tau Medical has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69.
Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.
