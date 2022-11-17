Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,364 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Fastenal by 78.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 53.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $51.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average is $50.37.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FAST. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

