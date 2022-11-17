Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 328,845 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,845 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Equitrans Midstream worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 519.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

