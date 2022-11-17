Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 28,246 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,127 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,719,000 after acquiring an additional 746,907 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $129.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.68 and a 200-day moving average of $128.17. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Profile



Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

