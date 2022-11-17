Alps Advisors Inc. Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 902.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,628 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Graco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 7.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Graco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GGG opened at $69.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.37. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

