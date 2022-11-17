Alps Advisors Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1,047.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,587 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $696,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $180.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.19.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

