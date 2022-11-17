Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 105.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after buying an additional 919,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after buying an additional 1,446,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,644,964,000 after buying an additional 210,562 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,962,730,000 after purchasing an additional 103,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,597,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,729,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.79.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit
Intuit Trading Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ:INTU opened at $393.66 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $405.47 and a 200 day moving average of $411.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
