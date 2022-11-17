Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $4.40 Million Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,754,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,286,275,000 after buying an additional 626,638 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,785,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,804,000 after buying an additional 791,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,696,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,716,000 after buying an additional 358,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,742,000 after buying an additional 94,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $636,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $165.51 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.56 and a 200 day moving average of $158.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

