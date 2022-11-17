Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,773 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,773 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,782,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,152,405,000 after acquiring an additional 105,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 5.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,696,000 after purchasing an additional 102,460 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,841,000 after buying an additional 41,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Watsco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,617,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $276.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.40%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

