Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 607.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,168 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,752 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,301,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Target by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,323,118 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $280,792,000 after buying an additional 274,310 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Target by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after buying an additional 269,648 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 18,319.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 266,367 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target Trading Down 13.1 %

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $155.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $257.17. The stock has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

