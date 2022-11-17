Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 25,681 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,681 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,056.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,881,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,136 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 914,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,383,000 after acquiring an additional 221,963 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,307,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,537,000 after acquiring an additional 158,869 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,907,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 727,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,257,000 after acquiring an additional 106,029 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VFH opened at $86.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.47 and a 200 day moving average of $81.35. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $102.52.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

