Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $3.59 Million Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 126,115 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $173,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 832,485 shares in the company, valued at $23,118,108.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $173,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 832,485 shares in the company, valued at $23,118,108.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,675 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $29.93 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.94.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

