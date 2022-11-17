Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €18.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($19.07) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALO. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($38.14) price target on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($34.02) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($38.14) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($38.14) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Alstom Stock Up 7.2 %

Alstom stock opened at €25.59 ($26.38) on Wednesday. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($26.44) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($38.53). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.08.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

