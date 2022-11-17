Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Altria Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.43. 66,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,266,884. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

