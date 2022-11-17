Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) traded down 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.16. 1,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,169,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Altus Power Trading Down 6.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.82 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 11.48 and a current ratio of 9.66.

Insider Transactions at Altus Power

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Altus Power during the third quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Altus Power during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altus Power during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Altus Power during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

