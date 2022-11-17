AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $182.58 and last traded at $182.60. Approximately 474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AMCON Distributing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $106.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.11 and a 200 day moving average of $184.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Further Reading

