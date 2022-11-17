Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 346,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth $393,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Ameresco by 55.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 141,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Ameresco by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 176,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE AMRC traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.89. 7,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $98.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.48.
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
